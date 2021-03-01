KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26, ARY NEWS reported.

The PPP while announcing a long march against the government under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that it would begin from Karachi and top party leaders would participate in it. “The march will head to Islamabad,” the party announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 04, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11 party opposition alliance, announced that it will kick off a long march towards Islamabad on March 26.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the 11-party opposition alliance – announced the decision while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad.

However, a day back it was reported that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has succeeded in persuading Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over bringing a no-confidence motion in the Parliament ahead of a long march.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting held between the two leaders today, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed that in the case of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory on the Senate seat from Islamabad, they would bring a no-confidence motion in the Parliament.

“A final consultation in this regard will be made after the success of the PDM’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani,” they said.

