KARACHI: In a bid to mend cracks in the ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday offered to resign as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, ARY News reported.

According to sources, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani made the offer during PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting in Karachi today.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said that he was ready to tender resignation as Senate opposition leader right now if 1his party allows him. He maintained that the other opposition parties should avoid leveling baseless allegations on his party.

The sources said that PPP’s Central Executive Committee rejected his resignation offer. The meeting’s participant told the former prime minister that the entire party stood with him.

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had torn up show-cause notice served to his party by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over Senate opposition leader appointment.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had read the show-cause notice served to PPP by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting being held here in Karachi.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had torn up the show-cause notice of PDM. His act had been commended by the party leaders who were present in the CEC meeting, sources had confirmed.

