KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday tore up show-cause notice served to his party by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over Senate opposition leader appointment, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari read the show-cause notice served to PPP by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting being held here in Karachi.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tore up the show-cause notice of PDM. His act was commended by the party leaders who were present in the CEC meeting, sources confirmed ARY News.

“We do politics for honor, nothing is more than respect,” said Bilawal in the meeting.

A meeting of the opposition alliance headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had issued a show-cause notice to the PPP and ANP to explain their positions over deviating from the PDM’s decision to support the PML-N candidate as the opposition leader in the Senate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Awami National Party (ANP) last week had announced to part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the former was served a show-cause notice over supporting PPP in the appointment of opposition leader in Senate.

“I being a vice president of the ANP announces to part ways with the PDM,” MNA Ameer Haider Hoti announced the decision in a presser saying that certain political groups have hijacked the opposition alliance.

