Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gilgit-Skardu road opens for traffic after three-day closure

gilgit-skardu road

SKARDU: The Gilgit-Skardu road opened for all types of traffic on Wednesday after a closure of three days.

According to official sources, the road had been closed for blasting for its expansion near Shango.

Also Read: Gilgit-Skardu road blocked due to landslides

The road remained closed for three days due to rocks and boulders falling from the mountains. Gilgit, Skardu and several other areas in the region were cut off from other parts of the country with multiple vehicles stuck on the road due to its closure.

Authorities said the road has now been cleared and is open for traffic.

Watch: PM Imran Khan shares breathtaking photos of Skardu

In a tragic incident on October 18, at least 16 people, four Pakistan Army soldiers among them, were killed after the bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide on the Gilgit-Skardu road.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Covid positivity rate recorded highest in Karachi; lowest in GB

Must Read

Seaview beach to remain open on New Year’s Eve

Pakistan

China hands over 14 dual-seat JF-17 aircraft to PAF

Pakistan

Sattar, Jahangiri sworn in as Islamabad HC additional judges


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close