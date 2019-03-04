Gillani pays rich tribute to PAF over thwarting Indian intrusion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Sunday paid rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces, particularly to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) over thwarting Indian intrusion in Pakistani territory.

Talking to journalists, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces to defend their motherland. He said that PAF once again proved its superiority against Indian air force.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the entire opposition and nation supported the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government during the ongoing Pak-Indian tension. He said,” Now, the ball is in the government’s court.”

It is pertinent to mention here that two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) had been shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in bright day light, on February 27, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had reported.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets had violated Line of Control (LoC) that day, and in a robust response, the PAF had destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, two Indian pilot had been arrested by Pakistani troops.

