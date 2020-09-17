Girl abducted, gang-raped by five men in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A girl was allegedly abducted from Jhang Road in Faisalabad area of the Punjab province and later gang-raped by five men on Thursday in yet another incident of sexual assault in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the girl was abducted by an accused Noman and four other accomplices on gunpoint and later was gang-raped by the five men at a house.

The accused were able to run away from the house as soon as the relatives of the victim reached there.

The police have registered a case against the accused as women police are further probing regarding the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that a girl committed suicide a day after being raped by a landlord in Bahawalpur district of Punjab province.

According to ARY News correspondent, the rape victim’s father claimed that his daughter was raped by a landlord named Luqman within the precincts of Khairpur Tamewali police station of Bahawalpur District but police didn’t register a First Information Report (FIR) despite several attempts and requests by the family.

He maintained that his daughter today consumed pesticide spray to commit suicide.

Tahira reportedly wrote a suicide note to her father which read, “People will remember you for raising an honourable daughter who took her life upon denial of justice and you can now live with honour”.

The suspect Luqman allegedly raped Tahira a day ago in the fields near Khairpur Tamewali but when she and her father went to the local police station, the police impeded FIR and referred them to a police check-post.

Soon after the ARY News reported the incident, Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan informed the channel that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar immediately took notice of the incident and ordered DPO Bahawalpur to take action.

