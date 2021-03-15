Girl’s abduction in broad daylight infront of police caught on camera  

CHISHTIAN: Over a dozen of armed men were caught on camera abducting a girl in the broad daylight from outside a DSP office in Chishtian, a city in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The video of the incident showed a dozen armed men surrounding a vehicle and trying to break its glasses. In another step, two people could be seen dragging the girl from outside the vehicle and shifting her to another vehicle.

According to a local ARY NEWS correspondent, the girl was a resident of the native village Bakhshay Khan and was abducted as she was on her way for a court proceeding over a misunderstanding.

The sources said that the girl was abducted by the armed men over a misunderstanding and was later dropped few miles ahead after being identified.

The entire episode occurred outside the DSP office in Chishtian, however, the cops posted outside it did not respond to the abduction bid.

When asked to comment, the officials said that they were outnumbered by the armed men and were therefore unable to act promptly against the alleged attackers.

