Kidnapping bid averted as police rescue girl in Karachi

KARACHI: A kidnapping attempt was thwarted in Karachi where two people were caught redhanded by the police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident occurred at Karachi’s area of Five Star Chowrangi, where two men forcibly dragged the girl into the vehicle they were traveling in an attempt to kidnap her.

Upon identification of an eye-witness about the incident, Madadgar police chased down the vehicle and thwarted the kidnapping bid after saving the girl.

The accused were handed over to the local police for further action.

Read more: DHA kidnapping suspects infected with coronavirus

Earlier this year, a separate kidnapping boid was foiled in Karachi’s area of Lee Market.

According to details, the citizens had intercepted a person accompanied by a girl at Lee Market over suspicion. However, soon after being stopped, instead of responding to them, he tried to run away.

The people gathered at the place had apprehended him and subjected him to torture. He was later handed over to Baghdadi police station.

Comments

comments