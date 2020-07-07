DHA kidnapping suspects infected with coronavirus

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Tuesday resumed hearing a case related to the kidnapping of a young girl, Dua Mangi, in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last year.

The court expressed displeasure over jail authorities for not producing the suspects in the case before it.

When asked about their non-appearance, the jail officials explained that some of the suspects have got infected with coronavirus, due to which they have not been presented in the court.

At this, the judge directed the authorities to shift the accused said to be afflicted with the virus to Corona ward after their tests and present the rest in the court at next hearing.

Suspects Muzaffar, alias Moozi; Zohaib Qureshi; Tariq alias, Shakeel; Waseem Raja, alias Kamran and Fayyaz Solangi have been named accused in a charge-sheet filed in the case while Agha Mansoor Hussain, former police officer sacked due to his involvement in criminal activities, has been declared an absconder.

They allegedly abducted Dua Mangi last year in November in DHA and shoot and injured her friend Haris Soomro, when he put up resistance to the abduction bid. They released her after receiving ransom from her family.

