Kidnapped minor recovered, three held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered a one-and-half-year-old abducted boy and arrested two women among three people in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the suspect had abducted the minor boy from Shah Faisal Colony few days back and was selling him to a couple in Korangi when the police reached there.

The kidnapper was selling the infant for only Rs20,000, the sources said and added that those arrested include an alleged kidnapper and a couple. The police are taking measures to handover the minor boy to his parents.

The police have lodged an FIR and launched investigations into the case.

Read More: Police recover five-year-old girl, arrest three abductors in Karachi

Earlier on May 4, Karachi police officials had recovered a minor girl allegedly abducted from Korangi after 12 hours besides arresting three kidnappers.

According to reports, a five-year-old girl had been kidnapped from Korangi’s Sector 51-B and a case had been lodged at the local police station over the complaint of the girl’s maternal uncle.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) had stated that the girl had been abducted on Sunday morning when she was playing with other children in the neighbourhood outside her house.

Comments

comments