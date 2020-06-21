Man killed while resisting kidnap attempt in Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI: A man was shot dead while resisting a kidnap attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

According to local police, four suspects stormed the man’s residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar and tried to abduct his wife. They opened fire at him when he resisted the attempted kidnapping.

Upon being alerted, a police team reached the scene in no time and foiled the abduction.

The police said the suspects fired gunshots at the personnel and in an ensuing encounter, two of the suspected abductors were injured and later taken into custody.

A passer-by also got hurt in the exchange of fire between the personnel and the suspects.

The deceased was identified as Siraj. The suspects are his wife’s cousins.

