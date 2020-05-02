LEAs recover abductee during Karachi raid, four kidnappers held    

KARACHI: The law enforcement authorities on Saturday safely recovered an abductee identified as Ghulam Shabbir and arrested four kidnappers during a raid carried out in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

In a joint raid carried out by the Rangers and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sindh police, they recovered Ghulam Shabbir who was kidnapped from Mehmoodabad area of the city on April 27.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, the abductors were demanding Rs 50 million for his release.

Sharing their modus operandi, the spokesman claimed that the abductors told during the initial probe that they use to present themselves as NAB and law enforcement agency officials while approaching their target.

“One of the maternal uncle of the abductee, Shahid Khan aka Mitha, was also part of the gang,” the official said adding that the other kidnappers included Ahmed Shah aka major, Asfandyar aka Arsalan and Muhammad Arshad.

The spokesman said that Ahmed Shah used to introduce himself as a major in the intelligence agency while Muhammad Arshad claimed to be a sub-inspector in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

“Another accuse, Khurram Waris aka Butt, used to introduce himself as a civil informer of the Clifton branch of the Excise police.”

“We have initiated a search for two other accomplices of the accused,” he said adding that the arrested culprits were likely to make startling revelations regarding their activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 18, prime suspect wanted for the abduction of Dua Mangi has been apprehended while trying to flee the country.

According to details, the suspect was caught trying to leave the country and was detained before boarding an aeroplane from Islamabad airport.

The accused, Muddasir is one of the many sought by law enforcement in relation to the high-profile kidnapping that took place last year.

