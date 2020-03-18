KARACHI: Sources privy to the development on Wednesday claimed that the prime suspect wanted for the abduction of Dua Mangi has been apprehended while trying to flee the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, The suspect was caught trying to leave the country and was detained before boarding an aeroplane from Islamabad airport.

The accused, Muddasir is one of the many sought by law enforcement in relation to the high-profile kidnapping that took place last year.

Earlier on March 3, Investigation agencies claimed a major success in probes of kidnapping incidents of two girls, Bisma and Dua in Karachi.

Investigation agencies have traced the gang involved in two kidnapping incidents, sources said.

The agencies have also traced three hideouts of the abductors in the city, according to sources.

