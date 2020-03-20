Two more suspects involved in DHA kidnapping caught in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two more suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a girl in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), reported ARY News.

SSP Peshawar Zahoor Babar relayed the Khazana police arrested the suspects following a tip-off.

The suspects identified as Wasim Raja alias Kamran Chotu and Tariq hailed from Karachi.

The police officer said the arrested suspect had demanded Rs5 million protection money for safe release of Dua Mangi.

Dua Mangi was abducted in November last year by armed men travelling in a car in the upscale DHA area.

Earlier, on March 18, the Karachi police had announced the arrest of two suspects in the case.

Read More: Five-member gang led by ex-cop behind Dua Mangi, Bisma’s abduction, say police

Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon had said a five-member kidnappers’ gang led by an ousted police officer was behind the abduction of Dua Mangi and another girl Bisma.

Taking action on the intelligence reports, the police conducted raids in different areas of the country and arrested the two suspects, he added.

Read More: Investigators say traced gang behind Bisma, Dua Mangi kidnapping

The arrested suspects were identified as Waseem and Muzaffar. He maintained that a five-member kidnappers’ gang had kidnapped Bisma and Dua Mangi, adding that an ousted police officer, Agha Manzoor, was their gang leader. Memon said that the gang took the kidnapping idea from movies.

