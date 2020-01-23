Girl allegedly beaten to death at shelter home in Karachi

KARACHI: An orphan girl died after allegedly being administered a severe beating by her teacher at a shelter home of a private social welfare organization in Clifton area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, her friends claimed that the girl had died after being subjected to brutal torture by a teacher a few days back.

A judicial magistrate accompanied by a police party conducted raid at the shelter home and recovered at least seven girls. Later, the girls have been handed over to the Social Welfare Department, Sindh.

Sources said that a petition had already been filed against torture on the girls at the shelter home in the Sindh High Court.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched investigations into the girl’s murder.

Last year on February 8, a seven-year-old boy had died after allegedly being subjected to torture by a seminary teacher in Lahore’s Bhagwanpura.

Doctors at the hospital where the child had been brought for medico-legal formalities confirmed that his body had borne torture marks.

Enraged at the boy’s death, his relatives, who had arrived in the provincial capital from Gujrat, had staged a protest demonstration outside Lahore Press Club, demanding action against the teacher.

