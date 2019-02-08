LAHORE: A seven-year old boy died after allegedly being subjected to torture by a seminary teacher in Lahore’s Bhagwanpura, ARY News reported.

Doctors at the hospital where the child was brought for medico-legal formalities confirmed that his body bore torture marks.

Enraged at the boy’s death, his relatives, who arrived in the provincial capital from Gujrat, staged a protest demonstration outside Lahore Press Club, demanding action against the teacher.

Speaking to ARY News, a relative of the deceased said they were informed by the seminary last night that their child was sick and therefore, he was being moved to hospital.

He alleged that their child died of severe torture at the seminary and was pronounced to be dead upon arrival at the hospital.

He complained that he tried to contact the Bhagwanpura police station’s SHO to get a copy of the FIR of the incident, but all in vain.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Salemi to ensure that they are provided a copy of the FIR.

“Qari’s brother, a UC vice chairman, Rizwan Butt subjected the child to torture and later pressurized us to hush up the case,” he alleged.

