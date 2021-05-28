Girl commits suicide in Jhang after harassment video goes viral

JHANG: A girl on Friday committed suicide after a video of her being harassed by some youngsters in the Jhang district of the Punjab province went viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the entire episode, the police said that the youngsters could be seen in the video harassing the girl and forcing her to sit on a motorcycle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the youngsters could be seen forcing the veiled girl to sit behind her with another man filming the entire episode.

The video was later shared on social media from where it went viral, forcing the girl to commit suicide, said the police adding that a case has been registered against the youngsters.

They said that a suspect is arrested, however, the family has refused to pursue the case against them. “We have registered a case on the state’s complaint and will proceed against the suspects,” they said.

In a similar incident previously, a girl committed suicide a day after being raped by a landlord in the Bahawalpur district of Punjab province.

According to ARY News correspondent, the rape victim’s father claimed that his daughter was raped by a landlord named Luqman within the precincts of Khairpur Tamewali police station of Bahawalpur District but police didn’t register a First Information Report (FIR) despite several attempts and requests by the family.

He maintained that his daughter today consumed pesticide spray to commit suicide.

Tahira reportedly wrote a suicide note to her father which read, “People will remember you for raising an honourable daughter who took her life upon denial of justice and you can now live with honour”

The suspect Luqman allegedly raped Tahira a day ago in the fields near Khairpur Tamewali but when she and her father went to the local police station, the police impeded FIR and referred them to a police check-post.

Comments

comments