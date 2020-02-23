Young woman found dead inside girls hostel in Lahore

LAHORE: A 32-year-old woman was found dead inside a girls’ hostel in Nawab Town of Lahore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sehar Khan, who hailed from the provincial capital’s Garden Town.

Upon being informed of the discovery of the body, police and forensic teams reached the hostel and launched a probe into the incident after taking the body into custody.

The SP Saddar said the body has been shifted to a morgue.

He said the young woman was found dead inside the room after its door was opened.

He added her post-mortem report would reveal the cause of her death.

