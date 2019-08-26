12-year-old girl dies allegedly from wrong injection

SAHIWAL: A 12-year-old girl has lost her live allegedly after the administration of wrong injection by the paramedical staff at DHQ Teaching Hospital of Sahiwal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the initial reports, the girl was brought to the hospital for the treatment of stomach ache and fever.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Basharat told media that the death was caused due to the negligence of on-duty nurse which allegedly administered wrong injection to her.

The cases of deaths caused by wrong treatment and administration of injections are commonly reported in the country.

The prime reason for the unending series of sorrowful incidents is the lack of training and negligence of the physicians and paramedics besides the inadequacy of strict monitoring of staff members at the country’s hospitals.

Read More: Infant dies allegedly from wrong injection in Karachi

Earlier in June, a toddler had allegedly died after being administered wrong injection at a private hospital in Karachi’s area of Nagan Chowrangi.

The one and half years old baby girl lost her life after administration of the wrong injection to her at a private hospital situated in North Nazimabad’s area of Nagan Chowrangi.

Following the death of the toddler, her heirs along with the residents of the area staged a protest and chanted high pitched slogans against the hospital and demanded to seal it.

Later, the police reached the spot and arrested the administrator of the hospital.

Comments

comments