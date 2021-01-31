Girl dies of alleged ‘negligence of doctors’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A girl died at a private hospital in Karachi due to alleged ‘negligence of the doctors’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The heirs of the girl staged a protest against the administration of the hospital accusing them of alleged negligence that cost the life of their girl.

Protestors including women and the children demanded justice into the matter.

In a similar incident on September 21, last year, the alleged recklessness of private hospital staff in Nawabshah claimed the life of a pregnant woman during labour as they abandoned her after she fainted.

The staff of the private hospital allegedly shifted the victim Kainat Jamali to a public hospital after she fainted due to unbearable pain during the labour and her situation deteriorated which was not managed prior to delivery.

The bereaved family claimed that the private hospital staff shifted the patient as she passed out during her delivery to a government hospital ICU and disappeared. The woman remained unattended to and died of pain in the hospital.

