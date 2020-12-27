Minor girl falls victim to aerial firing in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A 10-year-old girl was killed and two other women injured allegedly after being hit by bullets fired during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a group of young men resorted to aerial firing during the wedding ceremony in Wandala Nasir area of Sheikhupura.

As a result, a stray bullet hit the minor, leaving her dead on the spot while two other women also sustained bullet injures. Sources said that the groom’s mother was also among the injured.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital.

The police said they were investigating into the incident to identify the youths who resorted to aerial fire resulting in the minor girl’s death.

Earlier on November 8, at least five people had been killed and three others injured in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Kohat.

According to the details, a marriage ceremony was underway in Kaghazai area of Kohat when the groom’s friends had restored to aerial firing.

As a result of heavy aerial firing, five people had been killed and three others suffered bullet injuries. The injured and the bodies had been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

