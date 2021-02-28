Girl goes missing at engagement ceremony, found ‘raped’, hanged

ATTOCK: A eight-year-old girl, who went missing from an engagement ceremony, last night, found dead after the alleged rape in Attock, said police on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per police, the body was recovered near Chhach Interchange in Attock. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.

The police said that the girl named Fatima, went missing from an engagement ceremony, she went to attend along with her mother, last night and later search for the girl was started on the complaint of the mother.

The body has been moved to Huzro hospital for postmortem, further investigation into the incident was underway, added police.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy was subjected to sexual abuse in Lahore’s Shahdra. The suspect had been arrested and a first information report of the incident registered, police had said.

