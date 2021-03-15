Four-year-old girl killed by stray dogs outside home

ABU DHABI: A four-year-old girl was attacked by five stray dogs when she stepped outside of her family’s vacation home in the suburb of Al Washaila located in the southwest of Riyadh.

The bloodstained girl died a few hours on Friday evening despite several bystanders came in immediately and able to expel the dogs after her mother cried for help to save her after watching the terrible scene.

The girl’s uncle Abdullah Hazzam Al Abd Al Salam said that they used to go to the family’s vacation home in Al Washaila, 25km southwest of Riyadh, but he missed his niece for a while.

According to Gulf News, her mum was shocked by the terrifying scene as soon as she stepped out of the door of the house as five dogs were tearing the flesh off her little girl and her blood was spilled on the ground.

He added that everyone came to the girl’s rescue amidst the mother’s screams, but it was too late. The dogs fled after they left the girl in a pool of blood.

Al Salam continued that they rushed his niece to the nearest hospital, and they reached the hospital at about 5:30 pm where the medical staff confirmed her condition was stable.

“We kept waiting outside the hospital due to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, but at 7:50 pm, we were informed that the girl had passed away. It was a shock to everyone.”

He said that the municipal and forensic evidence officials rushed to the scene of the tragic incident. It is unfortunate that there have been many stray dogs in the area for a long time, and they endanger the lives of the people and residents of vacation homes, but the threat has not been addressed despite the continuous suffering.

He called on authorities to eliminate stray dogs in the region to protect children and ward off their danger, especially since the area sees scores of families and their children on weekends.

