Six stray dogs maul five-year-old Karachi girl

KARACHI: In a tragic incident to have eventuated in the port city on Friday, a five-year-old girl was brutally mauled by some six stray dogs in PECHS area of District East resulting in her suffering terrible wounds across the body, ARY News reported.

The minor girl, Ayesha, who receives emergency medical treatment in the Jinnah Hospital’s ward, has been severely injured with dog bites and claws on her face and shoulder mainly while Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali said at least four cases were reported in her hospital since morning belonging to PECHS area of Karachi.

Jamali said Ayesha is currently under treatment in the emergency ward but she will be shifted to the National Institute of Children Health (NICH), an outlet of JPCM, by the morning.

READ: Sindh LG Secretary informs SHC progress in stray dogs legislation

Separately earlier this month, the secretary of Sindh’s Local Government other officials appeared in Sindh High Court in person in a case related to the unavailability of the vaccine and neutering of stray dogs.

“The draft of the proposed law has been prepared,” secretary local government told the SHC bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sehto.

The incidents of dog bite from Larkana to Karachi are being reported regularly, Justice Amjad Ali Sehto said. “The Supreme Court has taken notice of the matter,” Additional Attorney General told the court.

