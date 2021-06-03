Teenage girl allegedly killed for honour in Punjab’s Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: In another incident of honour killing, a teenage girl was allegedly murdered by her own parents in Hafizabad area of Punjab on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the teenage girl named Maryam was found dead in a graveyard in Hafizabad. After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the girl wanted to marry a man of her choice but her family was against the idea. The teenage girl was strangled to death after being subjected to severe torture by her mother and father, the police added.

Earlier on March 8, the charred bodies of a boy and a woman had been found near Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed link road within the jurisdiction of Steel Town police station.

On getting information, the police and Rangers had reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for an autopsy. The police had said unidentified suspects kidnapped and tortured the two before setting them afire. As per initial investigations, they had said, the incident appeared to be an honour crime.

