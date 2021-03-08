Honour killing: Charred bodies of boy, woman found in Karachi

KARACHI: The charred bodies of a boy and a woman were found near Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed link road within the jurisdiction of Steel Town police station on Monday.

On getting information, the police and Rangers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for an autopsy. The police said unidentified suspects kidnapped and tortured the two before setting them afire.

Also Read: Man kills two including his wife over honour in Swat

As per initial investigations, they said, the incident appears to be an honour crime. Further investigation into the incident is underway with evidence being collected from the scene.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said the deceased boy is about 12 to 14 years old while the woman’s age could not be determined. The bodies’ finger prints and other parts had been torched, he added.

Also Read: Zahir Pir man beaten up, nose chopped off over honour

DNA samples of both the deceased will be collected for their identification, the SSP said, adding a special team is being constituted to investigate the incident.

Comments

comments