Zahir Pir man beaten up, nose chopped off over honour

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A young man was beaten up with his nose chopped off in the name of honour in Rahim Yar Khan’s Zahir Pir city on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, he was shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in injured condition for medical attention.

They have lodged a first information report (FIR) of the incident against 10 people, two of whom have already been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to arrest the rest, the police said.

Earlier, a youth in Sadiqabad was brutally tortured with his nose chopped off for contracting free-will marriage. The shocking incident had taken place in Chowk Bahadur area of the Sadiqabad tehsil in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the youngster’s family, the girl’s brothers along with other people subjected him to brutal torture and cut off his nose.

