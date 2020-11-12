Karachi man allegedly shoots dead 20-year-old sister for honour

KARACHI: In a ruthless incident to have been reported on Thursday a 20-year-old girl in Korangi was shot dead allegedly by her brother in the name of honour, ARY News reported.

Police have identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Anum who, according to the report, was shot deliberately by her brother in the name of honour.

The 28-year-old brother of the victim Suhail Zaman and the alleged murderer, now in police custody, killed his sister with a fatal gunshot after trying to choke her with a stranglehold, the police said.

Further details as to what prompted the brother towards the remorseless savagery are not known, however, the police said their timely act by helped detain the suspect without ado.

Earlier in the day, the rescue sources had reported this incident as they found the body of the woman who was killed by gunshot Zaman Town of District Korangi.

READ: Minor boy succumbs to injuries after severe torture, ‘sexual’ abuse

In another event to take place in Karachi the other day reeking of matchless barbarism, a minor boy who suffered severe physical injuries, after what the family suspects was sexual abuse, succumbed to his wounds while receiving medical treatment.

The grieving family from Sir Syed Bilal Colony of North Karachi had found their five-year-old severely mauled and mutilated the day before his death and admitted him to a hospital where, while medical treatment was administered to him, he plunged to insufferable affliction.

Sir Syed Police Station has registered the case against unknown assailant while family suspects sexual violence was involved in the case.

