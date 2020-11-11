Minor boy succumbs to injuries after severe torture, ‘sexual’ abuse

KARACHI: Minor boy who suffered severe physical injuries after what the family suspects was sexual abuse succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment, ARY News reported.

The grieving family from Sir Syed Bilal Colony of North Karachi had found their five-year-old severely mauled and mutilated the day before and admitted him to a hospital where, while medical treatment was administered to him, he plunged to insufferable affliction.

Sir Syed Police Station has registered the case against unknown assailant while family suspects sexual violence was involved in the case.

The police noted five-year-old died on Wednesday morning in the hospital while receiving medical treatment.

READ: Police lodges FIR six months after differently abled teen was gang-raped

According to grieving family, the deceased minor had gone out of the house to play but when he was found, there were torture marks and bruises all over his body and the face.

Sexual abuse was attempted at the boy as well, the family alleged.

In another development eventuated earlier on Wednesday, Following about half a year of struggle to lodge an FIR into the horrendous incident wherein Depalpur girl with mental and physical disabilities was gang-raped, Police finally budged and lodged the FIR.

The 18-year-old victim who lives in the suburbs, known as Basirpur, was gang-raped by a group of thugs who when found her alone in the house ambushed the differently-abled with a gun pointed at her face, the family claimed.

