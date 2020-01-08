A four-year-old girl, who was believed to have drowned in a river around the rain forest, was recovered alive after surviving five days alone.

The incident occurred in northern Brazil, where a minor girl identified as Ana Vitoria Soares Cardosa went missing on 29th December in a rural area of the Rio Maniva community.

The girl who was playing with her elder eight-year-old sister went missing with family fearing that she might have drowned in a nearby river as she did not know swimming.

Emergency services were called in, who initiated a search and rescue operation using divers to hunt for the missing girl in the river. The search, however, went in vain, further strengthening the belief that she had drowned. However, five days later, the miracle which no one was expecting occurred when a cousin found her in the nearby jungle, bringing an unexpected joy for the entire family.

Later talking to media, the mother of the child said that she survived by ‘eating fruit and drinking from a stream’.

The mother added: ‘She was sitting on a trunk, but she was unable to walk. A cousin found her.’

She was taken to where she remains under observation but is expected to make a full recovery.

