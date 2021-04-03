OKARA: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to rape and forced to stay silent in the Okara district of the Punjab province after the suspect threatened to make the video of the horrific act viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, the suspect identified as Tanver allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and forced the victim to stay silent for seven months, threatening to release the video in case of non-compliance.

The family of the victim came to know of the incident after she got pregnant. “My daughter remained silent over fear that her video could be released on social media,” the father of the victim said.

The police have registered a case against the suspect after the family approached them, however, they are yet to arrest the man behind the entire horrific episode.

The incidents of children subjected to rape have been reported in the country frequently despite the presence of strict laws and punishments for culprits involved in the heinous act.

Recently, in order to launch a crackdown against rife sexual abuse cases in the country, the government has put together a special 42-strong committee overseeing the implementation of Anti-Rape Ordinance issued late last year.

The federal ministry of law has set up a 42-member committee putting Maleeka Bokhariof Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in charge whose first session held today to deliberate the ordinance.

The Anti-Rape ordinance was rolled out late last year after President Arif Alvi promulgated it to curb the incidence of sexual abuse in the country.

