Girl commits suicide after killing friend in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a girl in Faisalabad committed suicide by consuming poison after killing her friend, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the incident reported in Sahiyanwala police station of Faisalabad when a 22-year-old girl named Shakira entered the house of her friend from the roof and opened fire, killing 22-year- old Muqaddas and injuring her niece Shazia.

As a result, one girl identified as Muqaddas was killed on the spot and the other received serious wounds. The girl who fired the shots also ended her life by consuming poison.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police shifted the accused to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the shooting has not yet been determined, said police.

Meanwhile, a case of the incident has been registered and police have launched an investigation.

