Man commits suicide after killing wife, son in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another incident of a domestic dispute, a man on Tuesday committed suicide after killing his wife and son in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred in the Qaddafi Town area of Landhi and the police said that the accused initially murdered his 40-year-old wife and 18-year-old son over a domestic dispute.

“He later shot himself in the head to commit suicide,” they said adding that the bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In a similar incident on September 27, a man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

Lahore police while divulging the details of the incident said that two bodies were recovered from outside a home in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The victims were identified as Shakeela Kafil and Kafil Babar. It emerged during the probe that Kafil opened fire on her wife Shakeela and later shot himself in the head to commit suicide.

The police while initially terming it an incident over a domestic dispute, said that they were further probing the matter with all angles.

“We have shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities besides collecting spent casings of the bullets to ascertain the initial findings,” they said.

