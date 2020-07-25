Husband, wife killed in name of honour in Karachi

KARACHI: A man and his wife have been killed at their residence in the name of honour here in Nazimabad area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, 50-year-old victim Saleem and his wife Hina have been killed by two assailants, identified as brothers of the deceased woman. They had contracted love marriage sometimes ago.

SSP Central Aslam Rao said that police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of husband and wife. He said that both criminals identified as Asif and Ashraf were the brothers of the deceased woman and they killed her as she had married a man of her choice against the consent of her family.

The Police have shifted the bodies of the victims to the hospital for autopsy and initiated investigation.

Earlier on July 21, a woman was allegedly killed by her father and brother in the name of ‘honour’ in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman had married a man of her choice against the consent of her parents a few months back in Sheikhupura. Her brother-in-law tied the knot of the girl with his nephew, said sources.

Read More: Couple allegedly killed in Gujrat over honour

On Tuesday night, her father and brother reached in Sheikhupura from Faisalabad and killed the women inside her house. The duo managed to escape from the scene after killing the woman, the police added.

The newly married woman was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

