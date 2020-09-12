Karachi man shoots mother-in-law dead, wounds wife

KARACHI: A man in Baldia dashed to his in-laws on Saturday and opened fire which left his mother-in-law dead while his wife sustained wounds, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed that an unhinged man in Baldia, a region in Western Karachi, begun shooting at his in-laws and killed his mother-in-law while his wife was also caught in the firing range sustaining wounds.

The local police have lodged the first information report against the man on the complaint of the husband of the deceased.

The investigations have been initiated in the case, the police said.

Read: Sargodha man guns down sister over sixth marriage

In an unrelated event, Police arrested a man from Sargodha on Saturday over killing his sister for ‘honour’ after she married for the sixth time.

Police had launched an investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Nighat Parveen after her sixth husband, identified as Waseem Amjad, filed a complaint with police that his wife had been missing.

Read more: Husband, wife killed in name of honour in Karachi

Abdullah confessed to murdering his sister during the investigation and told police that his sister had become “a source of shame” for his family for the past eight years.

Comments

comments