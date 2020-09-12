Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Police on Saturday arrested a man from Sargodha over killing his sister for ‘honour’ after she married for the sixth time, ARY News reported.

Police had launched an investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Nighat Parveen after her sixth husband, identified as Waseem Amjad, filed a complaint with police that his wife had been missing.

Police arrested Parveen’s 22-year-old brother Abdullah Hashim after tracing call record data of the deceased mobile phone.

Abdullah confessed to murdering his sister during the investigation and told police that his sister had become “a source of shame” for his family for the past eight years.

He further told police that she killed her sister in name of honour and has no regret.

Police recovered the body of the deceased from the room and registered a case against the suspect. He will be presented before the court for judicial remand.

