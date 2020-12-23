Give up petrol smuggling or say goodbye to business forever, Rasheed warns fuel stations owners

ISLAMABAD: Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has warned on Wednesday the gas station owners to give up selling smuggled oil within next seven days or face severe consequences for it, ARY News reported.

He said today while talking to media in the federal capital that he intends to convey the Prime Minister’s message to all those involved at any level in the smuggling of fuel oil will have to bid goodbye to their fuel stations forever if they don’t come clean within seven days.

The federal minister implied an imminent crackdown against oil smuggling and supply of counterfeit oil via gas stations and has asked the media to help run this campaign.

Smuggling and illegal sale of petrol will be dealt a blow anywhere in Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed said as conveying PM’s message.

Separately earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The premier ordered expediting work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered an investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.

