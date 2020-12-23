PM Imran Khan orders expediting work on Ravi Riverfront project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed relevant authorities to make expeditious progress on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The premier ordered expediting work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project after a consortium comprising global firms, ANGCC, offered investment worth $5 billion, as well as the Chinese government and other companies decided for making an investment of $3 billion.

PM Imran Khan had been apprised in a meeting of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) regarding the expected investment worth $8 billion by a number of global companies in the Ravi Riverfront project.

It had emerged that $3 billion investment will not include any genre of loan. Moreover, the premier was told that a board has been constituted to initiate development work from January 2021.

PM Khan said that the project will be the biggest and unique in its kinds which will attract foreign investors besides creating opportunities for employment in the country.

Earlier in September, PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and planted a sapling.

PM Khan said that the pace of construction of multi-billion project possesses importance and the federal government will provide maximum assistance for removing all barriers in the urban development project.

The project will be completed with the coordination of the private sector and the Punjab government will complete its infrastructure. The country will witness huge foreign investment through the project which is being initiated under a comprehensive plan.

