Givenchy revisits the 1990s at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: The Givenchy collection for Spring/Summer 2020, unveiled as part of Paris Fashion Week, channeled the mood of Paris and New York of the 1990s, mixing romantic floral dress and distressed-look denim.

Clare Waight Keller, designer at the LVMH-owned French couture house since 2017, unveiled her latest collection entitled NY PARIS 1993 on Sunday in a minimalist space with a rap music soundtrack.

Models strutted down the catwalk in high-waisted leather skirts, tops and plunging neckline jackets while others wore faded jeans or flower print dresses. Paris Fashion Week runs until Tuesday.

