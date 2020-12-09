KARACHI: Empoyers of a driver in Defence area of Karachi, who along with four other alleged accomplices was killed in the Gizri police encounter, on Wednesday announced to register a case against police after a post-mortem report showed torture marks on Abbas’ body, ARY NEWS reported.

Local PTI leader Laila Parveen while speaking to media at JPMC Hospital said that the body of Abbas bore torture marks, which shows that he was arrested, tortured and then murdered in a fake encounter.

“Which sort of police encounter is this where the dacoit has torture marks on his body?” she asked.

She further said that the police did not have any criminal record of Abbas. “He was shot and left to die after no treatment was offered to him,” Laila Parveen said.

The husband of Laila Parveen, Advocate Ali Hasnain said that the report submitted by the police in court also disputes the facts. “Suspicions on the police report have increased after they tried to manipulate the evidence,” he said and announced to register a case against the law enforcement authority.

The brother of Abbas has also talked to the media and demanded of the government to bear the expense of the victim’s family as he was survived by two widows and four children.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir claimed on November 27 that five alleged dacoits were killed in a police shootout in Karachi’s DHA Phase IV. They broke into a house for dacoity and took all residents hostage.

A police team immediately rushed to the site after receiving the information, he added.

The dacoits opened fire on the police party and in retaliatory fire, all of the alleged criminals were killed, said Zubair Nazir.

