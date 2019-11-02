‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans chanted in JUI-F’s Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans were chanted in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal’s (JUI-F) anti-government protest in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a video available with ARY News, the speaker of the Azadi March can be seen urging the Azadi marchers to chant ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans.

Soon after realising the blunder, he changed his slogan.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker had also chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ during a protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent government.

Read more: Slip of tongue: PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb calls own leader ‘incompetent’

Member Punjab Assembly, Uzma Bokhari chanted the slogan, during a protest. When she realised her mistake, she had stopped quickly and changed the slogan.

The leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was also present during the protest.

