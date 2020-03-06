Govt committed to provide full support to farmers: Khusro Bakhtiyar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research, Khusro Bakhtiar says the government is committed to providing full support to the farmers to increase agricultural productivity.

Talking to President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar who called on him in Islamabad, he said the price of 50 Kg Urea bag has been reduced by 375 rupees to provide relief to the farmers.

Read More: Over 100 acres of agriculture land included in benami zones in Sindh

In line with the vision of the government, Urea will now be available at 1665 rupees per 50 kg, Radio Pakistan reported.

Khusro Bakhtiar said development and modernization of agriculture sector is a high priority of the Government which is evident from the initiation of various agriculture programmes.

During the meeting, issues of the cotton crop and electricity supply to the farmers were also discussed.

Comments

comments