Gold price increases by Rs400 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices witnessed an increase of Rs400 per tola and the current price of the yellow metal stands at Rs 88,500 per tola, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs343 and currently trading at Rs75874.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE 100 index gained 856 points to close at 30,419.

Read More: Gold prices fall by Rs850 per tola

After hitting the historic high, the gold prices on Monday declined by Rs850 per tola and currently trading at Rs88100.

It must be noted that Gold prices on Friday reached historic high and traded at Rs 89,000 per tola after an increase of Rs 600 per tola.

