Gold prices fall by Rs850 per tola

KARACHI: After hitting the historic high, the gold prices on Monday declined by Rs850 per tola and currently trading at Rs88100, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of gold reached at 88,100 after witnessing a decrease of Rs850 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs728 and currently trading at Rs75531.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE 100 index gained 797 points to close at 29,562

It must be noted that Gold prices on Friday reached historic high and traded at Rs 89,000 per tola after an increase of Rs 600 per tola.

According to Pakistan Jewellers Association (PJA) chairman Muhammad Arshad, the domestic gold price had been showing an upward trend because of an increase in the gold price in the global market, which has now reached $1515 per ounce.

