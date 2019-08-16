US dollar touches Rs158.95 in interbank market

KARACHI: The US dollar on Friday continued its upward trend against Pakistani rupee, as the greenback saw an increase of 50 paisa, during trading in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

The dollar in the open market is being traded at Rs.158.95, after the recent hike.

The US dollar falls by 10 paisa in the open market against the Pakistani rupee as it was traded at Rs159.40 in the open market.

On the other hand, the domestic gold price was up by Rs150 to touch an all-time high of Rs88400 per tola on Friday.

10-gram price of gold went up by Rs128 to reach Rs75788.

According to Pakistan Jewellers Association (PJA) chairman Muhammad Arshad, the domestic gold price has been showing an upward trend because of an increase in gold price in the global market, which has now reached $1515 per ounce.

