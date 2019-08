KARACHI: The gold prices on Friday increased by Rs50 per tola, closing in at Rs 89400, ARY News reported.

Price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs37, closing at Rs76,640.

Yesterday, the domestic gold price decreased by Rs450 and traded at Rs89,350 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold slash by Rs350 to stand at Rs76,603.

Comments

comments