Gold price slips by Rs450 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Friday slashed by Rs450 per tola, closing in at Rs 89350, ARY News reported.

Price of 10 grams of gold saw a decrease of Rs386, closing at Rs76,603.

Yesterday, the domestic gold price decreased by Rs350 and traded at Rs89,800 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs300 to Rs76,990.

The local prices were adjusted upward to keep up with international yellow metal prices which soared $15 to $1,545 an ounce.

