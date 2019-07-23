Gold price remains stable at Rs 83,950 per tola

KARACHI: The price of per tola gold remained constant on Tuesday and traded at Rs 83,950 per tola, ARY News reported.

The price of silver also remained stable and was traded at Rs 1,050 per tola and that of 10 gram at Rs 900.

The price of 10-gram gold was traded at Rs 71, 973.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 5 and was traded at $ 1421 as compared with the last closing at $ 1426.

The gold prices on Monday surged by Rs400 per tola and currently trading at Rs 83,950.

