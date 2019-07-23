Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold price remains stable at Rs 83,950 per tola

Gold prices

KARACHI: The price of per tola gold remained constant on Tuesday and traded at Rs 83,950 per tola, ARY News reported.

The price of silver also remained stable and was traded at Rs 1,050 per tola and that of 10 gram at Rs 900.

The price of 10-gram gold was traded at Rs 71, 973.

Read More: Gold prices hit all-time high

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 5 and was traded at $ 1421 as compared with the last closing at $ 1426.

The gold prices on Monday surged by Rs400 per tola and currently trading at Rs 83,950.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Camel dung fuels cement production in northern UAE

Business

Reliance, Aramco talks on stake sale stall: sources

Business

Harley-Davidson cuts 2019 shipments guidance after sales slump

Business

ADB approves $50 mln additional contribution for CGIF


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close