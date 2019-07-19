Gold prices hit all-time high

KARACHI: The Gold prices on Friday jumped by Rs650 and recorded an all-time high of Rs 84,000 per tola, ARY News reported.

According to details, the per tola price of gold surged by Rs650 and trading at a historic high of Rs 84000.

The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs557 and trading at Rs72,016.

The greenback observed a significant increase in the interbank market trading at Rs 160.19 in contrast to the Rs 160.02 threshold breach recorded yesterday.

On the other hand, the KSE-100 Index closed on Friday at 32458.77 points as compared to 32309.54 points on the last working day with a positive change of 149.23 points.

Total 316 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 155 recorded gains and 129 sustained losses whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

