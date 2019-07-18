Gold price surges to Rs83,350 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices on Thursday witnessed an increase by Rs950 per tola, following a surge in prices of the precious metal in the international market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The price of per tola reached to Rs83,350 while the price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs815 and currently trading at Rs71,459.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gold prices decreased by Rs1100 per tola.

The per tola gold price increased by Rs750 while the price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs643 on Tuesday.

The KSE-100 index closed on the lower side on Thursday at 17,226.99 points with a negative change of -436.99 and volume of 61,181,400 shares. High and Low were 17,732.63 and 17,164.25 respectively. Of 30 companies traded, 0 were up, 29 were down and 1 was unchanged.

Total volume traded in the market was 87,413,250 shares. Total companies traded were 320 of which 29 were positive, 275 were negative and 16 were unchanged.

